Geekwire: Drone video takes you inside Seattle tunnel

Photo credit: WSDOT

Months after Bertha the Seattle tunnel machine stopped churning beneath the city, work continues on the SR 99 tunnel that will eventually replace the aging Alaskan Way Viaduct.

A drone video shot in September and shared by the Washington State Department of Transportation on Friday offers viewers an end-to-end view of the tunnel.

The drone enters at the north end near the Space Needle — over the deep receiving pit where Bertha came to rest in April — and eventually exits two miles later at the south end of the city near the sports stadiums.

