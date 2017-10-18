Geekwire: Cary Moon will pursue city-owned internet if elected

Mayoral candidate Cary Moon. (Photo: KING)

Cary Moon, one of two finalists in Seattle’s tumultuous mayoral race, will push for city-owned internet if she is elected in November.

Municipal broadband has long been part of Moon’s platform but she went into detail about why it is such a high priority for her at the Seattle Interactive Conference Tuesday.

“We can do this and we have to do it,” she said. “It’s an equity issue, first of all. It’s a privacy issue and it’s an affordability issue. We have unbelievable disparity between what you can get in the south end and what you can get in the north end. You need high-speed internet to survive in this world, to do homework, to hunt for a job, to participate in the economy in a thousand ways, you have to have access to the internet.”

Read the full story on Geekwire

© 2017 KING-TV