GeekWire: Car2go switching from Smart cars to high-end Mercedes-Benz in Seattle

A Mercedes-Benz SUV that is part of car2go’s updated fleet. (Car2go Photo)

Say goodbye to the Smart Fortwo cars that have come to symbolize the popular car-sharing service car2go.

The company said this week it is swapping out the squat Smart cars in favor of roomier, more up-scale Mercedes-Benz models in Seattle. The roll out actually began earlier this year, when car2go switched out 200 of its 750 Smart cars in favor of Benzes in January. Today, car2go has 550 Mercedes-Benz vehicles on Seattle streets, and by the end of the year, the Smart cars will be removed from the Seattle fleet entirely.

With that change, comes an increase in price, kind of.

