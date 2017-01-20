Fremont Troll wearing pink cat-eared hat

SEATTLE – Pink hats took over Seattle Friday, and one even landed on a city landmark.
The Fremont Troll sported a pink hat with cat ears during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, similar to ones worn by demonstrators ahead of the Womxn’s March Saturday.
Knitters across the county made hats consistent with the Pussyhat Project’s patterns and planned to wear them in show support for women’s rights.
Although it wasn’t hand-knitted, the size of the Troll’s hat clearly takes the cake.
Even the Fremont Troll is sporting a Pussyhat: pic.twitter.com/IX1OxCKf7A— Dave Peck (@dangerdave) January 20, 2017
