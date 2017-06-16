Fremont Solstice Parade Saturday kicks off summer festivities

Fremont Solstice Parade (Photo: KING)

Seattle's annual arts and music spectacle in Fremont is happening this weekend!

The Fremont Fair and Solstice Parade begins Saturday afternoon, with dozens of floats, musicians and people-powered ensembles taking over the streets - and yes, the famous painted naked bicyclists. The fair also features booths of crafts, music stages and beer gardens.

The festivities draws tens of thousands and occupies several streets just north of the Fremont Bridge, creating bus and car detours. Brace for heavy traffic, delays and a sea of people in the area. Festival-goers are urged to take transit, bike or walk.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at NW 39th Street and Leary Way NW. and the celebration continues through the evening at Gas Works Park.

Here's a timeline for folks who are thinking of participating with the Fremont Solstice Cyclists (aka the naked bicyclists). Learn more about the Fremont Fair festivities and schedule of events.

Share your pictures with us using #k5summer.

