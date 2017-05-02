Fourth person accuses Seattle Mayor of sex abuse

Delvon Heckard (left) with Maurice Jones (right) in a photo submitted in King County Superior Court documents. (Photo: KING)

A fourth accuser came forward claiming Seattle Mayor Ed Murray paid him for sex when he was a teenager.

In court documents filed Tuesday afternoon, Maurice Jones claimed he was introduced to Murray by Delvon Heckard who has also claimed he was abused as a teen by Murray.

Jones claimed in a written statement that Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time when Jones was a teen. Jones claimed he had also been in Murray’s Capitol Hill apartment at the same time Heckard has claimed abuse in the 1980s.

He also wrote that he is not part of any right-wing conspiracy and that he is gay.

Murray has vehemently denied the accusations many times in public and through his attorney.

Jeff Reading, a spokesperson for Murray, said the allegation was "false" and called the filing a "sensational media stunt."

"Mayor Murray does not know this person," Reading said in a statement. "This is an ambush copycat false accusation that is being made without any details, evidence, timeline or anything at all to substantiate its veracity."

