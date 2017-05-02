KING
Close

Fourth person accuses Seattle Mayor of sex abuse

Jason Sillman, KING 10:55 PM. PDT May 02, 2017

A fourth accuser came forward claiming Seattle Mayor Ed Murray paid him for sex when he was a teenager.

In court documents filed Tuesday afternoon, Maurice Jones claimed he was introduced to Murray by Delvon Heckard who has also claimed he was abused as a teen by Murray.

Jones claimed in a written statement that Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time when Jones was a teen. Jones claimed he had also been in Murray’s Capitol Hill apartment at the same time Heckard has claimed abuse in the 1980s.

Related: Who was Ed Murray in the 1980s?

He also wrote that he is not part of any right-wing conspiracy and that he is gay.

Murray has vehemently denied the accusations many times in public and through his attorney.

Jeff Reading, a spokesperson for Murray, said the allegation was "false" and called the filing a "sensational media stunt."

"Mayor Murray does not know this person," Reading said in a statement. "This is an ambush copycat false accusation that is being made without any details, evidence, timeline or anything at all to substantiate its veracity."

Fourth Murray accuser's declaration

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

Man accusing Murray of sex abuse: 'More to be revealed'

KING

New documents in abuse case against Mayor Murray

KING

Who was Ed Murray in the 1980s?

KING

Identity of Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's accuser revealed

KING

Murray allegations: Attorney says Portland accuser ‘credible'

KING

Mayor Murray defends against sex abuse allegations in exclusive interview

KING

Letter written by alleged victim to Mayor Murray surfaces

KING

Seattle Mayor Murray: Teen sex assault allegations ‘simply not true'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories