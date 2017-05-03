Fourth Murray accuser claims he had sex twice with mayor

Maurice Jones claims he had sex with Seattle Mayor Ed Murray twice in exchange for money. Photo: Courtesy of Julie Kays.

The list of child sex accusers against Mayor Ed Murray is growing. The latest one claims to have had sex with Murray twice as a teenager, once at his home, another time in a car.

The attorneys for Delvonn Heckard, who is suing the mayor, tracked down the fourth alleged victim behind bars Tuesday night. Lincoln Beauregard and Julie Kays declined to say how they learned of this latest alleged victim.

A photo shows 44-year-old Maurice Lavon Jones in jail scrubs smiling with Beauregard.

“He was hesitant at first,” said Kays. “He had seen various media accounts of what was going on. I think everyone has. He was hesitant and thoughtful and the more he thought about it as we were speaking with him, he said ‘I'm going to do it. I'm willing to come forward.'”



According to Kays, Jones was friends with Heckard when they were teens. Jones signed a handwritten declaration under the penalty of perjury that says, in part: "I was introduced to Ed Murray by Delvonn Heckard as a teenager. Mr. Murray was known for patronizing child prostitutes at the time. I have been to Mr. Murray's apartment in Capitol Hill too. Mr. Murray gave me money for sex."



“What Maurice described to us was two encounters with the mayor where the mayor paid him money in exchange for sex,” said Kays. “That is unfortunately the life Maurice was living at the time and, from our perspective, the mayor preyed upon him and his vulnerabilities.”

The mayor's spokesperson called this latest declaration “an ambush copycat false accusation,” and the photo with Beauregard and Jones “odd and unsettling.”

Delvonn Heckard's lawyer Lincoln Beauregard (left) with Maurice Jones (right) in a photo submitted in King County Superior Court documents.

Kays explained they wanted to way to verify the document, and Jones' identity.

“We took a photo, and I asked them to smile,” she said. “When you take a photo, that's generally what you do.”

Jones, like the other accusers, has a lengthy criminal history. His are for drug convictions. Kays believes jurors will be able to look beyond that.

“It's not going to surprise any jury that someone is so down and out and have such challenging life circumstances that they have resort to prostitution,” said Kays. “There is going to be some criminal history. That is the nature of it. I always that jurors listen to what an individual is saying they listen to the truth, and in Maurice’s case, he’s got nothing to gain.”

