Four Puget Sound area students going into safety patrol Hall of Fame

The AAA School Safety Patrol Pin. (Credit: AAA Washington.)

Four elementary school students from Puget Sound Area schools were selected Monday to be inducted into the 2017 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.

Peter Fleisher from Frantz Coe Elementary (Seattle); Britta Thomas from Highland Terrace Elementary (Shoreline); Sarah Parker from Cascade Ridge Elementary (Sammamish); and Ashlyn Van Gorkom from Horace Mann Elementary (Redmond) will be recognized at a special ceremony before a Mariners game at Safeco Field on May 20.

AAA said the award highlights the children's dedicated service to their respective schools. Student safety patrollers help protect their peer heading to and from class. They are evaluated on their leadership skills, commitment to service, and dedication to community stewardship.

In total, this year's Hall of Fame will include ten students from Washington State.

AAA said the School Safety Patrol has helped cut down on student-related traffic deaths for 90 years.

