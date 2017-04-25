PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 27: US Vice President Joe Biden arrives on stage to deliver remarks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, Custom)

Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Seattle next week as part of the 25th Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU). He will discuss the future of communities during periods of rapid growth at a fireside chat for CNU and Urban Land Institute members on May 3.

The talk will help kick off the Congress, which is a national conference that addresses the consequences of city growth and development on existing communities. It particularly focuses on the intersections between growth, equity, transportation, and urban form and how those intersections can affect levels of suburban poverty and social injustice.

According to CNU, Biden is "a long-time supporter of sustainable development, efficient rail transportation, and strong local economies."

The presence of such a high-profile individual at the congress signifies the importance of the issue to Puget Sound residents. As Seattle and King County continue to develop, concerns have been raised over how such growth will impact regional equity and social justice efforts.

During the first day of the conference, the public is invited to attend "The Suburbanization of Poverty," and discuss solutions to the issue. Presentations from King County Executive Dow Constantine, Washington State Senator Rebecca Saldana, and others will guide the event. The talk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Benaroya Hall.

The 25th Congress for the New Urbanism will be held May 2 to 6 at the Washington State Convention Center.

© 2017 KING-TV