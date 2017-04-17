Mike McGinn in 2009 (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2009 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn is expected to announce Monday morning that he will run to get his old job back this fall, according to a spokesman.

McGinn served one term as mayor, losing in the 2013 general election to current Mayor Ed Murray.

McGinn has been a strong advocate for alternate forms of transportation in Seattle, particularly biking.

He also campaigned in 2009 against the deep bore tunnel to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct, citing the potential for cost overruns. Despite attempts to stop the project, tunneling began in July 2013. After a two-year delay for repairs on the boring machine, Bertha, tunneling was completed earlier this month. The new tunnel is expected to open to traffic in 2019.



