Tests are underway for the First Hill Streetcar near Broadway and Denny on Thursday, Oct. 15. (Photo: Josh Green, KING 5)

It has been nearly two and a half weeks since officials yanked Seattle's First Hill streetcar off the streets forcing commuters to find other means of transportation.

On Sunday, some good news for riders as the Seattle Department of Transportation has announced service will resume Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The entire fleet was taken out of service on March 1st when one of their cars suddenly lost power and rolled approximately two blocks without being able to stop. Engineers have been working since that incident to determine the cause of the malfunction which they now say they traced to a "load contactor" (similar to a circuit breaker).

The load contactor connects the low voltage battery that runs power to the streetcar operations systems which is separate from the propulsion system battery, according to a news release from SDOT.

Commuters will notice some changes while onboard starting Monday. Transit officials have implemented an operating speed of 7 M.PH. and two safety stops on the section of track where the earlier issue occurred and where steep gradients exist.

Copyright 2017 KING