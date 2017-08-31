First Harvey rescue animal adopted in Seattle

A six-month-old Belgian shepherd was the first Harvey rescue animal to be adopted in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

A day after dozens of rescued animals were shipped to Seattle from flood-ravaged areas of Texas, the first animal was adopted Thursday.

Seattle Humane has taken in about 20 dogs so far. The first one to be adopted was Toby, a six-month-old Belgian shepherd; his new owners, a couple from Marysville, decided to give him a new name: Mac.

"We've been talking about getting a dog for a while. We got home from a camping trip this week and was looking at Facebook and there was an ad for rescuing dogs from the hurricane," said Becca. "So we started looking today. We went to PAWS first and they didn't have anybody that fit our needs. So we came to the Bellevue Humane Society."

"We knew right when he went inside the kennel with us," she added. "It was perfect. Soon as he came in, we were smiling, we were happy."

"It's just one of those things you just know immediately," said Joe. "He came in and basically tackled me down to the ground. You knew at that exact moment it was the right one."

Seattle Humane has offered to take 200 cats and 100 dogs from areas affected by flooding from Harvey.

Seattle Humane will host an emergency training for anyone who has been considering becoming a pet foster parent. They hope people in the Northwest might realize this could be their way to help some of the most helpless victims of Harvey. Those who can't take in a pet can always donate.

