Fireworks likely cause of Magnolia house fire

A large fire that burned a grouping of bushes outside a Magnolia home Tuesday night was likely caused by fireworks.

A lot of fireworks were going off in the area at the time of the fire, according to firefighters and neighbors. It is the likely cause of the fire, but a fire investigator will determine for sure.

Crews responded to the house fire in the 2500 block of 24th Avenue West about 9:50 p.m.

Bushes outside the brick house caught fire, and the house filled with smoke, but firefighters put the fire out before there was any major damage to the house.

There were no injuries.

