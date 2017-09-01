Fired Seattle officer's payout questioned by police commission

The Seattle Police emblem (Photo: Seattle Police)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Community Police Commission is questioning the $100,000 payout given to a former Seattle police officer who was fired over her arrest of an elderly African-American man.



The Seattle Times reported Thursday that the commission is seeking a meeting with Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole and City Attorney Pete Holmes and has requested documents related to the payout settlement.



Former Officer Cynthia Whitlatch, an 18-year police veteran, received the settlement after she appealed her firing for biased and overly aggressive policing.



Whitlatch who is white, denied race played a role in her decision to detain then-69-year-old William Wingate in July 2014. Whitlatch accuses Wingate of swinging a golf club toward her patrol car. Wingate maintained he never swung the club.



