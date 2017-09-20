FBI investigates off-duty work by Seattle police officers

(Credit: KING)

SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating claims that Seattle police officers enabled by their union may have engaged in intimidation and price fixing while working off-duty jobs.



The Seattle Times reported on Tuesday that Blucadia, which matches officers seeking off-duty work with customers, claims that the Seattle Police Officers' Guild blackballed the company.



Blucadia, which is a competitor with Seattle Security and Seattle's Finest, also claims that its potential clients are reluctant to use the company due to fears of angering police.



FBI officials say they do not acknowledge investigations, but Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole says that she referred the matter to the FBI and the department's Office of Police Accountability.



The newspaper's phone calls that asked for comment from the guild president were not returned on Tuesday.



