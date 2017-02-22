FareStart partners with Amazon to create 5 new locations

Renderings of new locations expected to open this summer (Photo credit: FareStart)

Amazon is giving a sizeable boost to Seattle non-profit FareStart, donating equipment and space in South Lake Union for the non-profit to open five new eateries as well as launch a new job training program for entry-level service workers to develop better-pay skills.

Amazon’s contribution includes more than 25,000 square feet of space, which will allow FareStart to open their new restaurants, catering space, and classrooms, all of which will serve as a training ground for the new program.

“FareStart has provided opportunity and job training to more than 8,000 people who are homeless or living in poverty, and we’re excited that this new space will help them double their training program over the next 10 years,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a release. “We’re lucky to live in a city with such innovative organizations and we look forward to having FareStart as part of our urban campus.”

FareStart will try to raise $6 million in a fundraising campaign over the coming months to fund the new apprenticeship program which will provide training for low-income workers to help them gain access to higher income jobs. These include line cooks, line leads, sous chef, supervisors, and managers.

The eateries will be open to the public and located on Amazon’s South Lake Union campus on Boren, Thomas, Fairview and Harrison streets. They will include a restaurant, three “fast casual outlets,” a coffee shop and a catering venue. They're slated to open late summer this year.

“Amazon has been a longtime FareStart supporter, and the opportunity to partner with them on this project could not have come at a better time for our community,” FareStart CEO Megan Karch stated in a press release. “Poverty and income inequality are growing in Seattle. Meanwhile, the foodservice industry is experiencing a shortage of chefs and other staff in higher wage positions. Amazon’s generous support will help us train more people to fill those vacant positions.”

FareStart, a nonprofit organization that provides job training and employment to the homeless and those living in poverty, has created opportunities for nearly 8,000 adults and youth since 1992. Its workers have served over 9 million meals to schools, homeless shelters, and healthcare facilities in the Seattle area. FareStart has received numerous awards for its work, including Downtown Seattle Association’s “2007 Champion” award, Seattle Business Magazine's 2016 Community Impact "Nonprofit of the Year" award and the James Beard Foundation’s 2011 “Humanitarian of the Year” award.

