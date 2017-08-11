Charleena Lyles

The estate of Charleena Lyles is preparing to file a lawsuit against the city of Seattle.

Attorneys representing the family filed a claim Friday morning, the first step before officially filing suit. The information services team with the city clerk's office confirms that they have received the claim.

Lyles was fatally shot by two Seattle police officers who responded to a burglary call at her apartment on June 18. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife and they opened fire.

Three of her four children were in the home at the time of the shooting. Lyles was known by Seattle Police for having a mental condition and was told by a judge earlier in the year to get a mental health evaluation.

The shooting has drawn widespread controversy and has led to marches, a sit-in at the Seattle Pride Parade, and a town hall at the University of Washington.

Seattle Police are in the process of completing an internal investigation into the use of force in her shooting death.

The attorneys representing the family will not be disclosing the amount of money that they are seeking. It will be filed as a civil rights wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys Karen Koehler, Travis Jameson, and Ed Moore are representing the family. They have set a press conference on Friday afternoon to give more details about the case. Charleena’s father Charles is expected to attend.

