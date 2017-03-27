Event celebrates neighborhood's diverse tastes

Plate of Nations in a two-week event that encourages diners to try international cuisine on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Organizers of an annual event, which celebrates the diverse food scene in a Southeast Seattle neighborhood, say this year is especially meaningful. They hope Seattle diners will sample the diverse dishes immigrants and refugees have brought to Martin Luther King Jr. Way S.

“It’s very important. That's why we're saying stand up and eat, support your community, support all of the wonderful, diverse cultures we have here,’” said Sarah Valenta, an organizer of Plate of Nations, a two-week dining event encouraging newcomers to visit MLK Jr. Way S.

“Everybody is very welcome, as long as you have the courage to step through the door and just try, that's all it takes,” said Hai Le, who owns Huong Duong, a Vietnamese restaurant. “If you never try, you never know.”

Le is offering a special sharing menu featuring eggplant hot pot, mango salad, and beef pho. Café Ibex, a popular Ethiopian restaurant, is offering spicy lentils, lamb, and chicken, simmered with onions and garlic, and served with big pieces of injera, a soft, spongy bread.

Plate of Nations is not new, and neither are many of the nearby businesses, which have been serving locals for decades, but organizers say this year, with so much talk about America's immigrants and refugees, the event is more important than in previous years. Most of the participating restaurant owners came to the U.S. from other countries.

“I think food is one of the best ways to share culture, to share community and experience, and we feel like Plate of Nations really brings people together,” Valenta said.

