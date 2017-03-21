Emergency community meeting to confront Central District crime

Neighbors in Seattle's Central District called an emergency meeting to address crime after a slew of drive-by shootings. (Photo: KING)

Neighbors in Seattle's Central District say they can't take the drive-by shootings and gun violence much longer.

After another round of gunfire on Monday evening, an emergency community meeting is planned to address recent crime.

"I just think our community needs to come together and stand up collectively and say no, we aren't going to tolerate this," said Sara Mae, who owns 701 Coffee at the corner of 23rd Avenue and East Cherry Street.

Mae has been a business owner in the Central District for the last decade and has spent much of that time documenting crime in the neighborhood.

"Last year, two vehicles sitting at the stoplight at 23rd and Cherry started shooting at each other. It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen in my life," said Mae. "We had another one out here just two weeks ago, about a dozen rounds were fired off."

Then on Monday night, it happened again. Neighbors on a two block stretch of 23rd Avenue said they heard the gunfire that erupted during a drive-by shooting at about 7:30 p.m.

"It was still daylight," one neighbor said. "It wasn't even dark yet."

Another neighbor took photos, showing shell casings scattered in the street as Seattle Police arrived to conduct their investigation.

The Seattle Police Department tracks crime statistics citywide and by precinct. Currently, the numbers show 78 reports of shots fired across the city in 2017. In the East Precinct, where the Central District is located, there are 12 reports of shots fired year to date this year. However, it's important to note that the East Precinct also includes Capitol Hill.

KING 5 has requested numbers for shootings and incidents of shots fired that are specific to the Central District.

Mae said neighbors don't need the statistics, because they live them every day.

"I mean, waking up at one o'clock in the morning and hearing gunfire and screaming for your children and wife to get down on the floor is nerve-wracking and scary as hell," said Mae.

Mae doesn't blame Seattle Police for the crime, but says neighbors would like to see more concern among city leaders and more of a police presence within the Central District.

Mae wrote a Facebook post announcing the 'Stop The Shooting, Stop The Hate CD Community Meeting' that's set for March 25 at 4 p.m. at 701 Coffee.

Mae hopes representatives from the mayor's office and city council will attend as well, and respond to the growing concern among people who live and work in the Central District.

"We deserve to not have to wake up in the middle of the night, all of us residents, to gunfire," said Mae.

