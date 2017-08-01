Durkan, Moon lead Seattle mayoral race in initial ballot returns

Urban planner Cary Moon (left) and former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan led the August primary after the initial ballot returns were released.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan and urban planner Cary Moon lead the Seattle mayoral election with almost 87,000 ballots counted.

Durkan had 27,579 votes, and Moon had 13,583 votes when initial ballot returns were released about 8 p.m. on Tuesday with about 19 percent of voters reporting.

Attorney Nikkita Oliver closely trailed in third place with 12,126 votes, and former State Rep. Jessyn Farrell has 10,308 votes. Rounding out the top six, former State Sen. Bob Hasegawa has 7,526 votes, and former mayor Mike McGinn has 6,247 votes.

Twenty one candidates are vying for Seattle’s top job in what could be one of the most competitive races for mayor in recent history.

The six frontrunners, based on KING 5 polling, include former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, attorney and organizer Nikkita Oliver, former State Representative Jessyn Farrell, State Senator Bob Hasegawa, and urban planner Cary Moon.

The race for mayor took a dramatic turn in May when Mayor Ed Murray announced he would not seek re-election, facing a civil suit alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s.

The mayor’s accuser has since dropped the suit, saying he wants to wait until Murray is out of office to pursue the case. Murray has denied all wrongdoing.

Prior to the allegations surfacing, Murray was considered a strong favorite to win a second term. After briefly weighing a write-in campaign in June, he decided to instead endorse Jenny Durkan.

The six top candidates have spent the past several weeks on a tour of candidate forums, community events and on the campaign trail in all corners of the city.

Candidates have also raised more than $1 million in campaign contributions. Durkan leads the money race with more than $458,000, followed by Moon at nearly $152,000, Farrell at nearly $123,000 and Oliver with nearly $121,000.

The top issues in the race include homelessness, housing affordability, transportation, and police accountability and reform.

Only two candidates will make it through to the November general election.

