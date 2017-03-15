A longtime Seattle activist, who was once jailed for hitting a Seattle mayor, is being forced out of the Capitol Hill building that housed his community center, UMOJA P.E.A.C.E Center. (Photo: KING)

A longtime Seattle activist, who was once jailed for hitting a Seattle mayor, is being forced out of the Capitol Hill building that housed his community center, UMOJA P.E.A.C.E Center.

Omari Tahir-Garrett was served an eviction notice for the building at 24th Avenue and East Spring Street, according to court papers.

(FILE) Activist Omari Tahir-Garrett in 2001. (Photo: KING)

The landlord is in the process of selling the property to a California-based developer.

Tahir-Garrett, who is African American, has said the eviction is racially motivated.

A couple dozen of his supporters demonstrated at the building Wednesday as Seattle Police and King County Sheriff's deputies pushed the eviction forward.

Tahir-Garrett is known as an outspoken and at times controversial activist. He served 21 months in prison for punching former mayor Paul Schell in the face with a megaphone in 2001.

Former Seattle Mayor Paul Schell in 2001 after Omari Tahir-Garrett punched him with a megaphone. (Photo: KING)

