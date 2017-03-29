Seattle Center demolition for the Mercer Arts Arena. March 29, 2017. (Photo: Feliks Banel / KIRO Radio) (Photo: Custom)

When demolition started last week for the Seattle Mercer Arts Arena, crews weren't sure what they would find underneath the 1960s facade of the Seattle Center building.

On Thursday, the mystery was solved when crews razed a portion of a brick wall built in 1961 and revealed a surprise: the original facade of the 1928 Civic Arena.

Passersby witnessed emerging from the dust gargoyles, doorways, arches, medallions, and pedestals, elements of the original architecture obscured for more than 55 years, reports MyNorthwest.

Then within minutes, the 89-year-old facade was quickly demolished.

“When I saw the gargoyles coming down, I had no idea they were there,” Crosscut writer and "Mossback" columnist Knute Berger told MyNorthwest. “And I thought, ‘Somebody screwed up.’”

A similar sentiment was shared by many who were watching the demolition live online, which drew more than 50,000 views.

A few members of the historic preservation community speculated parts of the old facade might still be there, but various groups involved in the project - Seattle Opera, Seattle Center, and several consultants - had assumed the old Civic Arena had perished in the remodel for the 1962 World's Fair.

"The seemingly needless destruction of the long-hidden gargoyles has become something of a symbol of what happened on Thursday in spite of years of preparation by Seattle Opera for demolishing the Arena, a publicly owned facility they describe on their website as “an unused building now blighting the Seattle Center campus,” writes local historian Feliks Banel.

