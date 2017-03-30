A look at what Seattle could look like by 2020 if all proposed projects are approved. (Credit: Burrard Group)

There is new debate over how many affordable housing units may be required in Seattle in exchange for allowing taller buildings downtown. The Seattle City Council is considering a proposal to allow the higher skyscrapers.

Mayor Ed Murray wants to create 6,000 rent-controlled units over 10 years.

The Mandatory Housing Affordability program gives developers two options: Make between two and five percent of their units affordable housing, or pay a fee of $5.50 up $13 per square feet so the city can do it.

The up-zone proposal allows developers to increase between one and five stories depending on the size of the building.

Residential developers would need to make between two and five percent of their units affordable housing, or pay a fee of $5.50 up $13 per square feet. The developer of a 44-story apartment building would need to provide 25 rent-controlled housing units or pay $5 million in fees.

Commercial developers must devote between five and 11 percent of the building space to affordable housing or pay a few up $8 up to $16 per square feet. The developer of a 35-story commercial building would need to provide 74 rent-controlled housing units or pay $7.8 million in fees.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold is expected to offer an amendment, requiring even more rent-controlled units in the up-zone ordinance.

A full city council vote is expected April 10.

VIDEO: Explanation of what this means for developers

© 2017 KING-TV