'Deadliest Catch' star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged fight with Uber driver

Sig Hansen, captain of the Northwestern crab-catcher vessel, a boat featured on the show "Deadliest Catch", at the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, 2007 at Lowe's Motor Speedway. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2007 Getty Images)

Seattle police arrested "The Deadliest Catch" star Sig Hansen Thursday morning for an alleged fight with an Uber driver.

According to court documents, the driver picked up Hansen and three others in Ballard around 2 a.m.

There was an argument over payment. The driver says Hansen spit at him and kicked a dent in the side of the car.

Hansen was arrested in Shoreline hours later. Jail records show he was bailed out Thursday afternoon. Hansen has not been charged, but KING 5 is naming him because he is a public figure.

Hansen later tweeted an apology, saying, "I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it."

Regarding the altercation last night, I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions. — Sig Hansen (@northwesternsig) May 18, 2017

