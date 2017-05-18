KING
'Deadliest Catch' star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged fight with Uber driver

KING 5 News , KING 4:37 PM. PDT May 18, 2017

Seattle police arrested "The Deadliest Catch" star Sig Hansen Thursday morning for an alleged fight with an Uber driver.

According to court documents, the driver picked up Hansen and three others in Ballard around 2 a.m.

There was an argument over payment. The driver says Hansen spit at him and kicked a dent in the side of the car.

Hansen was arrested in Shoreline hours later. Jail records show he was bailed out Thursday afternoon. Hansen has not been charged, but KING 5 is naming him because he is a public figure.

Hansen later tweeted an apology, saying, "I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it."

