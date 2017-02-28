Washington Department of Ecology crews are cleaning up a diesel spill in the West Duwamish Waterway after a tug boat and barge collided Tuesday in Seattle.
No information has been released yet about how much diesel was spilled or its environmental impact.
#USCG @EcologyWA responding to a diesel spill in the West Duwamish Waterway after an allision between a tug and barge. pic.twitter.com/4QtwWghN1g— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 28, 2017
