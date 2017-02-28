Washington Department of Ecology was responding to a diesel spill in the West Duwamish Waterway after a collision between a tug and barge. (USCG Pacific Northwest) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Washington Department of Ecology crews are cleaning up a diesel spill in the West Duwamish Waterway after a tug boat and barge collided Tuesday in Seattle.

No information has been released yet about how much diesel was spilled or its environmental impact.

#USCG @EcologyWA responding to a diesel spill in the West Duwamish Waterway after an allision between a tug and barge. pic.twitter.com/4QtwWghN1g — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING