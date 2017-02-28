KING
Close

Crews cleaning up deisel spill after tug, barge collide in West Duwamish

KING 12:24 PM. PST February 28, 2017

Washington Department of Ecology crews are cleaning up a diesel spill in the West Duwamish Waterway after a tug boat and barge collided Tuesday in Seattle.

No information has been released yet about how much diesel was spilled or its environmental impact.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories