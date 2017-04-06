King County unveils a restored WWI memorial outside the King County Courthouse Thursday. (Photo: KING)

The U.S. entered World War I a century ago, Thursday. After all those years, it can be easy to forget about the lives impacted by history. But now there's a restored reminder of how Seattle was impacted by the Great War.

“It’s one of the easiest things we do, is forget to remember, and we just don't want it to happen,” said Dwight Stevens, 92, who participated in a ceremony outside the King County Courthouse to unveil a restored WWI memorial.

Stevens served in World War II. His dad served in the First World War.

The county's WWI memorial was recently restored after decades of weathering the seasons in Seattle. A crew repaired the plaques and then placed them back on the Fourth Avenue entrance to the courthouse, between Jefferson Street and James Street, where they've been on display since 1931.

For Stevens, and others whose families are on those plaques, the memorial helps ensure their ancestors’ sacrifices are not overlooked.

“It's a thing of beauty and should be seen by all,” Stevens said.

