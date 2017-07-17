Councilmember calls for Seattle mayor to step down

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspicious fatality blocks lanes on I-405
-
What's the best chance to see the Northern Lights?
-
Breathtaking images of the Northern Lights
-
Top Seattle neighborhoods set for growth
-
One woman's ultimate protest against GOP healthcare reform bill
-
Gonzalez on her suggestion that Murray should resign
-
Children feared dead in Skagit County fire
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Woodland Park Zoo gorilla undergoes surgery
-
Preparations for Seattle mayoral debate on KING 5
More Stories
-
Seattle mayoral candidates face off in televised debateJul 16, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
Murray: 'I am not going to resign,' despite urging…Jul 17, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
-
Murray orders police officers to start wearing body camerasJul 17, 2017, 11:13 p.m.