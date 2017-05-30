SPD on detective's sudden death: ‘The family is broken'

Seattle Police Detective Ron Cordova. Photo: Courtesy of Cordova family.

Seattle Police detectives are going public with a private loss. One of their colleagues died suddenly while he was working on a high-profile case.

Now Detective Ron Cordova's friends and co-workers are trying to honor him by helping his family.

Cordova investigated some of the department's most high-profile police shootings, including the shootout between three officers and a gunman near the Federal Building last month.

No matter how complicated the case, the clock starts ticking right away for the department's Force Investigation Team. Cordova knew he had a 75-day deadline to figure out if the police shooting was justified.

“From pretty much that point forward, as far as investigations go, I don't think he had a day off,” said his partner, Detective Steve Corbin.

Corbin said Cordova was working on the case at home one weekend when a brain aneurysm killed him.

“Very sudden and unexpected and the family, as you can imagine when something like that happens, is broken,” Corbin said.

Detective Ron Cordova with his wife Tracy and sons Ronnie and Zachary. Photo: Courtesy of Cordova family.

Now a department that has lost a gifted detective wants to help a family who has lost a father. Cordova left behind his wife Tracy and two teenage sons, Ronnie, 19, and Zachary, 14.

While many say family is important, Cordova showed it.

“When he moved from California to take a job with SPD, he brought his family, and he also moved his parents up. When they purchased the house they live in now. They made it so his parents would have a place to stay. So you have grandparents, parents, and grandchildren living together,” said Corbin.

That means three generations of Cordovas lost their main breadwinner.

Despite being a veteran officer, Cordova had only been with the SPD for four years, about a month short of the five-year mark that would have given his family some pension.

Detective Ron Cordova with his family. Photo: Courtesy of Cordova family.

So his colleagues started a GoFundMe account to help pay for their son's college tuition, and have hit the halfway mark of their $50,000 goal.

They're hoping others will help fill a void a father never dreamed of leaving behind.

“When you go home at night and dinner is done, there is no dad in the house. And it gets very real for them,” Corbin said.

SPD is petitioning for Cordova's death to be classified as a "line of duty death," which would mean more financial benefits for his family, but because Cordova was working at home, the department worries his case won't qualify.

