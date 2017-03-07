City to clear out controversial homeless camp

'The Field' homeless encampment in Seattle. (KING)

SEATTLE -- City of Seattle crews Tuesday will begin clearing out the controversial homeless encampment known as "The Field" Tuesday morning.

The camp is located where Interstate 5 and Interstate 90 meet, along Airport Way S. and S. Royal Brougham Way.

Many of the people at the camp were supposed to temporarily stay there after they were moved out of the "Jungle" homeless encampment last year.

City officials say that the "Field" has been overcome by rodents, trash, and feces.

"There are so many rats there, it's like the ground is moving," said Seattle City Councilmember Sally Bagshaw, who recently toured the site. "I do believe we should be finding alternative space for people."

The Union Gospel Mission is offering each of the people shelter, but many of the people living in the camp aren't looking forward to moving.

"I know the solution would be for someone to come by with a dumpster more often and pick up the garbage," said one person at the camp.

City leaders are split on how to move forward, despite the sweep happening Tuesday morning. Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant on Monday presented a formal letter, asking for a one-week delay in the eviction. Others feel like the city is failing in assisting people who are living in the space.

The spot was supposed to be a temporary encampment. It was the result of a compromise for people who lived underneath Interstate 5 in "The Jungle" until October 2016, but Bagshaw acknowledges the experiment did not work.

"This is not a place for human habitation," Bagshaw said.



