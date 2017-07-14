City starts $4.3 million repair of South Lake Union bridge

The City of Seattle begins work to repair the foot bridge in South Lake Union. (Photo: KING)

If you’ve looked around the Lake Union Park in recent years, you’ve noticed quite a few birds. There’s the geese, the cranes, and one lame duck.

But that duck is about to move again or at least move people. The city began this week its long delayed work,on a relatively new pedestrian bridge. The span, just 108-feet long, opened in 2007 and was part of the major renovation that produced the park in 2010.

But just four years later, the bridge was closed. The city acknowledged later a major mistake was made in the engineering of the east abutment. The soil settlement was greater than expected, causing the span to move several inches; however, the city said it didn’t have the money to make the proper repairs.

That was until this past year after the Seattle City Council allocated the money needed. It will cost $4.3 million to make the fix.

Rachel Schulkin, a spokesperson for the Seattle Parks and Recreation department, says engineers will use a geo-foam to stabilize the soil and reduce further settlement. She says the plan is for the bridge to be open by 2017.

David Erskine, a volunteer at the Center for Wooden Boats, says he’s looking forward to the reconnection.

“(The Center) are looking for our neighbors to come us, larger populations, and look for respite,“ he said. “We hope to see in a few months that much improved and being a lovely way.”

