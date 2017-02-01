City proposes new homeless encampment cleanup rules

A man sorts through his belongings in a Seattle homeless camp. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - The City of Seattle is proposing some changes to the way it deals with homeless encampments. City leaders hope a new set of draft rules will improve their approach to clearing dangerous campsites and offering services to the people who camp there.

The ideas include clearly posting notices on every tent at least three days before crews plan to clear out a camp.

Those crews would also be required to store campers’ personal property, and then help reconnect people with their belongings.

In addition, the rules would require outreach crews to offer use of a shelter to homeless people who are told to leave a certain area. Campers could also move to a safer, city-sanctioned campsite.

Reavy Washington camps on a crowded corner near Interstate 5 and says homeless people like him aren't sure where to go or what to do when they're told they're trespassing.

“If you're telling me to move from one place, where am I supposed to go? I'm just going to another place on the street, and then the city is going to tell you to move again,” Washington said.

Cheryl Connor lives near a new city-sanctioned campsite in Georgetown, which is expected to host its first campers in the next few months.

“I know the ones in Ballard have been fairly successful, and I would like this one to be successful,” she said.

The proposed rules would also allow the city to fence off areas where they've cleared campers, to ensure persistent problem sites are cleaned up.

More on the draft rules here.

