Seattle may refuse to bank with any Dakota pipeline supporters

Just hours after President Trump signed executive orders advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, those opposed to the pipeline projects held an emergency rally in Seattle.

The City of Seattle took a step toward moving all of its banking business away from financial institutions that have ties to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

On Monday, City Council agreed to put a resolution doing just that on the council's referral calendar.

Activists cheered and waved signs, although some expressed disappointment that the council plans to wait at least a week before voting on the resolution.

The action follows the city's decision, last month, to divest $3 billion from Wells Fargo over pipeline funding.

The pipeline project has been the focus of protests for about a year. Activists argue that expanding the pipeline in North Dakota will endanger drinking water and Native American artifacts.

President Obama gave temporary relief with his order for the Army corps of engineers to find another route. President Trump reversed the action by approving the pipeline.

