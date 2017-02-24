City light employee investigated after restroom camera found

. (Photo: Seattle Municipal Archives)

SEATTLE – Police are investigating after a concealed camera was found in a men's restroom at a Seattle electricity company office.

Seattle Police said Friday a worker at Seattle City Light discovered the camera Feb. 17 in a restroom in a restricted part of the facility.

Police say the employee removed the camera and told a supervisor who reported it to a manager. But police believe the manager installed the camera.

When the manager failed to take action, the worker and supervisor told others and police were called.

Detectives don't believe that members of the general public were the subjects of the suspect's voyeurism and no other cameras have been found.

Police say the manager has been placed on leave from work, but no arrests have been made yet.

