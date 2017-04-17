City councilmember voices support for Seattle mayor

SEATTLE, Wash. - A member of the Seattle City Council is speaking out in support of the city's mayor following a lawsuit accusing the mayor of sexual abuse in the 1980s.

The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Sally Bagshaw on Friday said she has faith in Mayor Ed Murray and his commitment to make the city the best place for residents.

Bagshaw is the first council member to publicly back Murray.

Earlier this month a man filed a lawsuit accusing Murray of sex abuse of the then-teenage boy over a period of several years in the 1980s.

Murray has denied the allegations and said he intends to continue to serve as mayor and seek re-election this year.