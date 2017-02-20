City council to vote Tuesday on U District upzone proposal

The City of Seattle's upzoning proposal for the University District would clear the way for more high rises in that neighborhood, but it's a change not everyone is happy about. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Ahead of a city council vote on upzoning in the University District, small business owners are sharing their different perspectives on the proposal.

Lois Ko, who owns Sweet Alchemy, sells homemade ice cream at her store in the 4300 block of University Way Northeast. She is in favor of the rezoning plan that would pave the way for taller buildings.

"I am very positive that it will bring good things to our neighborhood. I am pro upzone," said Ko.

But just down the street, Rick McLaughlin, owner of Big Time Brewery and Alehouse, has a different point of view.

"I know of a couple businesses where their landlord has already told them, when this happens I'm selling, and you are going to be out of here," said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin suspects the proposal for new buildings, some as tall as 320 feet, will lead to higher property values and higher rents.

"They are not building more of a neighborhood,” he said. “They are building, basically, a North Lake Union where they are going to essentially have another tech hub or more businesses for the tech community.”

The possibility of an influx of new residents doesn’t bother Ko.

"I think it will bring more people into our neighborhood and if it does, then yeah, I welcome it,” Ko said. “And rent prices might go up, but if it also means that my total gross for the annual is going to go up, then yeah, I welcome that."

McLaughlin expects the upzone proposal to be approved.

"Ultimately, I think there is going to be a good amount of business displacement, and that's what I am trying to protect," said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin is focusing on protecting University Way Northeast, known as the the Ave, by having the city recognize it as a historic corridor. He says that's one way to possibly protect some businesses and the neighborhood's character.

