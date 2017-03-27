(Credit: KING)

The Seattle City Council held its first hearing on Monday about the future of KeyArena and the SODO Arena project.

Council members, who made up the "Select Committee on Civic Arenas," talked for more than an hour about the two projects. Council central staff members provided information on both Seattle Center and the SODO site.

Council members Rob Johnson and Tim Burgess both specifically asked questions about transportation, and Council President Bruce Harrell asked for further clarification on this historical status on KeyArena.

The committee co-chair hopes to have another committee meeting on April 17 about KeyArena redevelopment proposals, which are due five days earlier.



