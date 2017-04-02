Child falls out of 3-story window

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after the child reported fell out of a window of three-story building Sunday, Seattle firefighters said.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Pike Street. Firefighters say the child hit a pergola, then fell onto concrete.

Seattle fire officials say the child was alert when crews arrived at the scene and appeared to have no immediate major deformities.

Medics transported the child to Children's Hospital for evaluation. His condition was unknown.



