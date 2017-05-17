Chief O'Toole heads to Ireland to learn more about new post

(Photo: KING)

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole will travel to Ireland this weekend to learn more about her new position.

The Department of Justice and Equality nominated O'Toole to lead the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

News of the job broke the same day that Mayor Ed Murray announced he would not be seeking re-election.

The chief had said she needed to learn more about the position, and insisted she'd still be keeping her job in Seattle.

According to the Dublin newspaper the Independent, O'Toole will meet with that country's Department of Justice and Equality next week. A spokesperson for Seattle Police confirmed the trip and the meeting early next week.

"Ms O'Toole has told Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald that she will 'devote whatever time is necessary' to fulfil her role as chairperson of the 'root-and-branch' review of the force," the Independent reported.

The Department of Justice has now posted a complete list of who will serve on the commission which is tasked with a comprehensive overview of all the policing practices of An Garda Siochana, the police force of Ireland.

© 2017 KING-TV