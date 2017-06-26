Changes begin at Colman Dock to prepare for renovation

Washington State Ferries is preparing for the renovation of Colman Dock. Photo: KING

As Washington State Ferries prepares to renovate Colman Dock, drivers will start to notice a change when entering the dock.



Vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian access changes will be in place for about the next two years, WSF said.



The area between Madison Street and Yesler Way in front of the dock will become lanes for ferry access. The northbound left lane under the Alaskan Way Viaduct will change to ferry access only. Pick up and drop off locations will be available under the viaduct between Marion and Columbia streets.



Check out all of the changes below.

Colman Dock Construction Access by KING 5 News on Scribd

WSF said people who walk to ride their bicycles onto the dock will still do it the same way. Passenger-only access won't change either.



Several open houses are planned to talk about the changes.

Tuesday, Bainbridge Island, 5:30 p.m., Bainbridge Island Senior Center

Thursday, Downtown Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Center for Architecture and Design

Online: ColmanDockProject.participate.online

