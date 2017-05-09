Car crashes into bedroom killing woman

Seattle Fire Department (Photo: Seattle Fire Department)

A 72-year-old woman died after a car crashed into her bedroom Tuesday morning in Seattle.

Seattle police and fire were called to the 10700 block of 38th Avenue Northeast after getting reports of a car that had crashed into an adult family care facility. Emergency crews found a 2004 Mercedes sedan lodged inside the house driven by an 88-year-old woman.

Crews rushed to rescue the 72-year-old woman, who was pinned underneath the car and in critical condition

Paramedics treated the woman after she was rescued from underneath the car, but she died a short time later.

The driver of the Mercedes was checked out by medics but did not require any medical attention.

Police said the driver did not show any signs of impairment, and detectives are currently investigating the accident.

© 2017 KING-TV