Can you draw? City wants artists for graphic novel about power plant

If you know how to draw, the City of Seattle may have a job for you.

The city is holding a contest for an artist to design and publish a graphic novel about the history of the historic Georgetown Steam Plant.

The funding, $85,000, which includes printing costs, comes from Seattle's 1 percent for the arts budget.

"Writing a book is relatively easy," said Larry Reid, manager of the Fantagraphics store. "Drawing a book, on the other hand, is a very labor intensive, time consuming endeavor that requires a lot of skill."

The steam plant, built in 1906, is a National Historic Landmark.

The city plans to use the graphic novel as a teaching tool for schools, museums, libraries, non-profits, and other organizations.

If you want more information on the contest, visit the website for the Office of Arts and Culture.

