Can Seattle's Mayor Murray lead with 'lame duck' status?

You'd be hard-pressed to think of another situation like this. For Sally Bagshaw, it means going back to her days in the King County Prosecutor's Office.

"The only parallel that I can give you in my personal and professional life, was when my boss Norm Maleng died very suddenly and we had a lot of things on the agenda that we were trying to get done by the end of the year, and of course, losing him as quickly as we did was such as shock," said Bagshaw on Wednesday.

Similar shockwaves came on Tuesday when Ed Murray stepped to a podium and announced he was not running for re-election.

"People are feeling the weight, that we had a great mayor that we thought was going to be with us for four or eight years," said Bagshaw.

She stood behind Murray Tuesday and was confident the city could carry on, even as Murray assumes "lame duck" status months before the end of his term.

"He and I know better than anybody what the demands of that mayor's job are," said Charles Royer, who served three terms as Seattle mayor and who announced relatively early his third term would be his last. "I was a lame duck basically for four years, and it was my best four years. I knew what I was doing. I had a team around me that was good. We knew how to work together."

Royer, who calls himself a Murray supporter, believes the mayor will be able to legislate going forward.

But there will be natural questions in the midst of an election cycle, and changing alliances, that will impact potential legislation.

There are big votes likely coming on a citywide income tax, soda tax, homeless funding, and the arena.

"(The) mayor is still here, and the people that are promoting it, like Lisa Herbold, and other council colleagues, we're going to keep moving forward," said Bagshaw, again citing the only parallel she could think of. "People squared their shoulders, and we came together, and moved forward, and continued the work (Maleng) set out, and we're going to do the same thing now."

