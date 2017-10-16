Café Racer to close on Wednesday

(Photo: Dave Wertheimer, KING)

An iconic Seattle café is going away this week. Café Racer will close its doors Wednesday night.

“Lord knows the café has had it's ups and downs but it has been 14 years of art and music and community,” Owner Kurt Geissel wrote in a Facebook post. “No one can take that away from us.”

A well-known gathering space for artists and community members, Café Racer is also the site of a 2012 mass shooting where a gunman killed four people and later a fifth when he fled.

Geissel announced in March that he was putting the café up for sale, because time constraints didn’t allow him to fully invest in the operations.

The café has had several offers, but each buyer backed out, according to Geissel.

The business is still on the market, but Geissel wrote he can no longer support its operations.

“I'm sorry,” Geissel wrote. “This is the last thing that I wanted to happen.”

