Businesses take precautions for May Day marches

Some Seattle businesses took precautions on Monday to protect themselves from May Day protestors.

Like it has done in previous years, Starbucks boarded up its Reserve Roastery on Pike Street in Capitol Hill.

Some Seattle businesses taking extra precaution in anticipation for May Day mayhem. Starbucks Reserve boarded up tight today. @KING5Now pic.twitter.com/WFP9ZznQIo — Pete Cassam (@petecassam) May 1, 2017

Other coffee shops and businesses nearby stayed open.

At Everyday Music on Capitol Hill, the manager said he and his staff have not done anything to prepare.

"When I made the schedule, I didn't even think that it was May Day," said store manager Josh Hansen. "We haven't had a problem."

Some businesses, like Amazon, allowed workers to telecommute.

In the SODO neighborhood, the owner of Pacific Fabrics decided to close the location early and allow employees to leave the area before anticipated marches or traffic problems.

"We're looking out for the safety of our employees and customers," said Jessica Self, the marketing manager.

There was also an increased security and police presence in the downtown shopping core.

