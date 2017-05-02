Businesses credit police for Seattle's peaceful May Day

A demonstrators shakes hands with a police officer during the 18th Annual May Day March For Workers & Immigrant Rights on May 1, 2017 in Seattle. (Credit: Taylor Mirfendereski, KING) (Photo: KING)

Could Seattle have turned a corner when it comes to violence on May Day?

No one is quite willing to go that far, but many people remarked about how Seattle fared far better than Olympia or Portland.

The epicenter for anger and emotion Monday was Westlake Park, where police with bikes and batons moved in to separate the far left from the far right.

Pro-Trump supporters took to the stage, soon attracting the attention of those with opposing views.

The few scuffles that broke out seemed to be what happened if the two sides got too close for too long.

Tuesday, the Downtown Seattle Association credited Seattle Police for finally figuring out crowd control.

“I think the way they managed situations the last four years has dramatically improved,” said DSA spokesperson James Sido. “What you think about their crowd management techniques and what you saw at Westlake Park last night was no accident.”

Those techniques included a zero tolerance for violence.

They picked up 51-year-old Joseph Harrison of Colorado in Westlake Park. He appeared in court Tuesday charged with obstruction.

KING 5 cameras also captured the arrest of 26-year-old Tavner Castle of Olympia. He was charged with throwing a rock at Trump supporters.

Castle, who identifies himself as an Evergreen University student on Facebook, was also arrested on May Day two years ago. That time he threw a burning flare at police.

30-year-old Nathan Davis of Olympia was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon. Two other men were released.

While SPD declined to talk about why it was more peaceful, some guessed that Seattle seemed to be less of a target this year. Instead, the bullseye was set on what is going on a national level.

