Streetcar tracks caused sister's deadly bicycle crash, brother says

Desiree McCloud died after crashing her bicycle near the streetcar tracks in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on May 13, 2016. Photo: Courtesy of McCloud family.

Attorneys representing the brother of a young woman who died in a bicycle crash one year ago calls the Seattle street “a death trap.”

On the anniversary of Desiree McCloud’s death on Wednesday, her brother Cody filed claims for at least $2 million against the City of Seattle and Sound Transit.

“My sister was killed because of a very obvious oversight of the city. They knew this new streetcar would kill someone,” Cody McCloud said during a press conference. “It’s not money. It’s a message: Don’t kill me on your streets.”

The cycling crash occurred on May 13, 2016 near the corner of 13th Avenue and Yesler Way in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. McCloud was cycling with three other friends; she passed one named Marie Antoniak by moving out of the bike lane, riding in between the First Hill streetcar tracks.

“I saw her wobble and lose control and she went flying off her bike,” Antoniak told detectives in a recording with Seattle Police. “She was definitely near those tracks or crossing them at the time she lost control, but I didn’t see exactly.”

Antoniak found McCloud face down on the ground with her helmet cracked. The 27-year-old died 11 days later at Harborview Medical Center.

Attorneys for the family say McCloud’s wheel got caught in the rail.

“The gap is 1.5 inches wide – wide enough to catch the inch-wide bicycle front tire,” Cody McCloud’s attorney Phil Arnold said.

Arnold argues that had the city placed rubber inserts between the rails, as maintenance crews have in other areas of track, McCloud might still be alive.

In the police report, investigators wrote, “This incident, though obviously tragic, appears to be the sole result of some form of operator error on the part of McCloud.”

The crash occurred out of view of surveillance cameras and witnesses did not say for sure if McCloud’s tire did indeed fall into the track.

Though, Arnold says he has a medical expert who can scientifically prove McCloud’s injuries were caused by the bike slowing down beneath her and forcing her to fall forward.

The city cannot comment on pending litigation, officials wrote in an email.

A spokesperson for Sound Transit says the agency was involved only with funding for the First Hill Streetcar project and not in maintenance after the project was completed.

Cody McCloud says he hopes to encourage the city to build bike lanes separated by concrete barriers to improve safety for cyclists.

