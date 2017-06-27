Boy who beat cancer gets Seattle superhero adventure

Photo: Nettleton family

A 7-year-old boy who beat cancer is getting a VIP superhero experience in Seattle on Tuesday.

Mason Nettleton, from Covington, gets to dress up as Spiderman and visit the city’s top destinations, before attending a special red carpet screening of the new movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opens in theaters on July 7.

Nettleton was diagnosed with kidney cancer when he was 4 years old, and battled the disease at Seattle Children’s. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and doctors declared him cancer-free when he was 6 years old.

To celebrate, Nettleton will stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle, where he gets to dine with chef Ethan Stowell, before heading to the Space Needle observation deck.

An Audi will then whisk him over to Safeco Field to walk out onto the field during Mariners batting practice.

Nettleton’s special day ends at AMC Pacific Place, where he and his family will walk down the red carpet, before watching the new Spiderman film.

The adventure is courtesy of Sony Pictures, along with the Seattle companies and attractions welcoming Nettleton and his family for a visit.

