Woodland Park Zoo's baby giraffe meets public for first time

Woodland Park Zoo's baby girl giraffe left the barn for the first time Monday. The zoo plans to name her later this summer. Photo: KING

Woodland Park Zoo opened its barn doors Monday, allowing the new baby girl giraffe to see the public for the first time.



The zoo's giraffe, Tufani, gave birth June 20 to the baby girl. The calf was born at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 149 pounds. The zoo said she was the second viable giraffe birth since 2013 and the third in 20 years.



Related: It's a girl: Woodland Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe



Woodland Park Zoo plans to name the baby later this summer. The opportunity to name her will be part of the live auction, Jungle Party.



The baby was born healthy and in good condition.



The zoo plans to start a livestream of the baby giraffe and her mother in the coming days.

© 2017 KING-TV