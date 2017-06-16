Author visits 400+ Seattle parks and writes a book about it

Linnea Westerlind visited every single park in Seattle and then wrote a book about them. (Photo: KING)

It took more than four years, but Linnea Westerlind finally did it. She visited every single park in the Seattle.

And then she wrote a book about it.

"I like the challenge of it," said Westerlind, a mom to three boys who lives with her husband in West Seattle. "I like being outside. It was fun."

Westerlind's book Discovering Seattle's Parks was released this month by The Mountaineers.

She reviews more than 100 parks and provides detailed descriptions and even driving directions.

Here are some highlights:

Favorite Park: Lincoln Park, West Seattle. "It's hard so answer because I love so many parks. I'm partial to Lincoln Park because it has great views, wildlife, hiking and the city's only saltwater swimming pool."

Best for Families: Montlake Playfield.

Best for Barbecues: Ella Bailey Park in Magnolia.

Best for Dogs: Westcrest Park. "It has a large wooded area and play area."

Most Under-appreciated: Pritchard Beach, South Seattle. "It's lifeguarded in the summer with short hiking trails. I find people have never heard of it."

Best View: Jack Block Park, West Seattle. "Everyone skips by and goes to Alki. But this is the place to take your out of town guests."

