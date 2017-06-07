Anti-Sharia, pro-Muslim rallies to convene Saturday in Seattle

Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images (Photo: Zach Gibson, Custom)

Two rallies are planned in Seattle on Saturday—one anti- and one pro-Muslim.



The ACT for America march starts at 10 a.m. at City Hall Plaza. Organizers are trying to take a stand against Sharia, calling it incompatible with the constitution and American values.



The event was originally scheduled for Portland, but organizers said on Facebook they were moving it to Seattle. They planned to hold it at Victor Steinbrueck Park, but permitting issues moved them to Seattle City Hall on Wednesday.



Similar protests are scheduled in cities across the country.



The other march, Seattle Stands with our Muslim Neighbors, will counter the ACT for America protest, which they call a recognized Islamophobic hate group. Organizers say they hope to bring the community together in solidarity with Muslims.



The Stand with Muslims march is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Occidental Square. Organizers are aware of the group coming from Portland and the group plans to march to City Hall "or wherever they set up," according to the event posting.



KING 5 will have crews at both protests, providing updates throughout the day.

